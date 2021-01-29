Kate Middleton touches on her personal lockdown struggles: ‘I’m being pulled apart’

Kate Middleton recently spilled the beans behind her struggles with parenting during a pandemic.



According to a report by Express UK, the Duchess touched upon her struggles and admitted she’s being "pulled in so many different directions" as a teacher, and in-house hair dresser.

During her call with headteacher Melissa Loosemore Kate was asked about "one word that describes parenting during this pandemic.”

The Duchess was quick to dub it “exhausting” and added, "I think as parents you've got the day-to-day elements of being a parent, but I suppose during lockdown we have had to take on additional roles that perhaps others in our communities, or in our lives, would have perhaps supported us and helped us with."

"I've become a hairdresser this lockdown, much to my children's horror, seeing mum cutting hair. We've had to become a teacher - and I think, personally, I feel pulled in so many different directions and you try your best with everything, but at the end of the day I do feel exhausted."