Priyanka Chopra reveals Nick Jonas thinks she will be the first 'Jonas' to bag an Oscar

Priyanka Chopra shared what husband Nick Jonas thinks of her incredible acting prowess

Priyanka Chopra has been garnering praise from all around the world after a commendable performance in The White Tiger.



The global icon, who has an impressive leg of work, recently opened up about what her husband, famed singer Nick Jonas, thinks of her acting prowess.

Pee Cee, while speaking to Variety's Awards Circuit podcast via Just Jared shared, "He [Nick] was like, 'You may be the first Jonas to win an Oscar.'"

The actress also touched upon Nick's versatile talent, "He just doesn’t do anything badly. It’s insane and it drives me crazy. It’s like everything you do is great."

Just recently, Nick shared with his fans a major milestone after two of his songs reached one billion total audience spins on iHeartRadio.

“Two songs with BILLIONS of total audience spins, and winning best duo/group of the year! @jonasbrothers," the singer said via an Instagram post.







