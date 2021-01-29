Katy Perry opens up about being a mother to daughter Daisy Dove: 'Best job in the world'

Katy Perry reflected on her motherhood journey after welcoming daughter Daisy Dove Bloom

Katy Perry had an eventful 2020. From announcing her suprise pregnancy with fiance Orlando Bloom to actually welcoming her first daughter, last year was full of happiness and joy for the singer.



Perry recently opened up about how her little girl, Daisy Dove Bloom, changed her life for the better.

"She changed my life and still continues to change my life," the songstress said during an Instagram Live, adding how she learnt how to prioritize time with Daisy.

Reflecting further on her motherhood journey, the Fireworks singer said, "I think that you realize that when you become a mother... you just have to focus on being a mom. And it's not because you don't love other people, it's not because of anything besides you just want to be a great mom."

"So a lot of stuff falls away when you become a mom and it is the best job in the world," she continued. "I highly recommend it when you're ready."

"I see my daughter change so much in the past five months and looking back at photos it's like, 'Whoa,'" she reflected. "You see time in human form and it's like… Now she's got chunky cheeks."

Perry added, "In a way, it's really encouraged me to be even more present and to value every day. And all we have is this moment. That's what's promised is this moment and nothing else."