Nick Jonas celebrates as his two songs reach one billion total audience spins on iHeartRadio

US singer Nick Jonas has revealed that his two songs have reached one billion total audience spins on iHeartRadio, an American free broadcast, podcast and streaming radio platform.



Sharing a TikTok video on his Instagram handle, the Find You singer said “Look at these beauties that just arrived. Thank you @iheartradio and all of our incredible fans.”

“Two songs with BILLIONS of total audience spins, and winning best duo/group of the year! @jonasbrothers.”

The songs of Nick Jonas that reached one billion total IHeartRadio audience spins include Only Human and Sucker.

He also revealed that Jonas Brothers received iHeartRadio 2020 Best Dua/Group of the Year Awards as well.

The iHeartMedia presents a ‘Titanium Award’ to artists who reach a milestone of one billion total audience spins of their hit songs.