Thu Jan 28, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 28, 2021

Eminem crosses 46 million subscribers on YouTube

Eminem's YouTube channel has crossed  46 million followers days after he released the  music video for "Higher".

The rapper  took his fans by surprise when he released new album "Music To Be Murdered By: Side B" a couple of months ago.

Eminem on January 24 dropped the music video for his song "Higher" on YouTube where he had over 40 million subscribers.

Within a few days after the Detroit native released the video on YouTube, his subscribers have risen to more than 46 million subscribers.



