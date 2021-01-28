Eminem crosses 46 million subscribers on YouTube

Eminem's YouTube channel has crossed 46 million followers days after he released the music video for "Higher".

The rapper took his fans by surprise when he released new album "Music To Be Murdered By: Side B" a couple of months ago.

Eminem on January 24 dropped the music video for his song "Higher" on YouTube where he had over 40 million subscribers.

Within a few days after the Detroit native released the video on YouTube, his subscribers have risen to more than 46 million subscribers.







