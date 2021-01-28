Disha Patani shares throwback picture with Jackie Chan

Bollywood diva Disha Patani and Jackie Chan worked together in "Kung Fu Yoga" which released in 2017.

Disha on Thursday took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture with Jackie Chan to celebrate the fourth anniversary of the film.

"Happy four years of Kung Fu Yoga," she captioned the picture on the photo and video sharing app.

In the film, when Jack, an archaeology professor, teams up with an Indian professor to discover India's lost treasure, they are ambushed. Jack uses his Kung Fu knowledge to flee and locate the treasure.





