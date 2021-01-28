close
Thu Jan 28, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 28, 2021

Disha Patani shares throwback picture with Jackie Chan

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 28, 2021

Bollywood diva Disha Patani and   Jackie Chan worked together in  "Kung Fu Yoga" which released in 2017.

Disha  on Thursday took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture with  Jackie Chan to celebrate the fourth anniversary of the film.

"Happy four years of Kung Fu Yoga," she captioned the picture on the photo and video sharing app.

In the film, when Jack, an archaeology professor, teams up with an Indian professor to discover India's lost treasure, they are ambushed. Jack uses his Kung Fu knowledge to flee and locate the treasure.


