Which Kardashian sister bugs Addison Rey the most?

TikTok megastar Addison Rae has become pretty close to Kourtney Kardashian but when questioned which of the Kardashian sister was her least favourite she struggled to come up with an answer.

In a game of Spill or Fill Your Guts with her boyfriend Bryce Hall in a YouTube video, the diva was presented with a set of probing questions along with an array of disgusting cuisine.

"Who is your least favorite Kardashian that you've met?" Blake questioned.

It's understandable that the TikTok star found it difficult to answer that given her close friendship with the Poosh founder along with her connection to the rest of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians clan.

"Oh, my god. I don't have a least favorite," she replied.

"There's not one that just bugs you a little?" her boyfriend fired back.

"I'm not answering that!" Addison said as she proceeded to take a bite of the dubious seafood in front of her.