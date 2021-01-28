PAK vs SA: Fawad Alam compared to an 'old Hindi movie hero'

Fawad Alam celebrating in his signature style after smashing a century. Photo Courtesy: APP/File

Fawad Alam compared to an old Hindi movie hero by Harsha Bhogle

Says Fawad accepted all that fate threw at him and earned his reward at the end

Fawad Alam scored a heroic century in the first Test match against South Africa to ensure Pakistan remained in the driving seat of the match

Pakistani batsman Fawad Alam has earned praise for his stellar knock against South Africa, scoring a century when the green shirts were under pressure.

However, one of the most interesting comments that were passed on Alam came from veteran Indian journalist and commentator, Harsha Bhogle.

Taking to Twitter, Bhogle compared Alam to an old "Hindi movie hero" who manages to rake in all the rewards at the end, when it is almost too late.

"Been reading a little more about Fawad Alam. Like an old Hindi movie where the hero accepts all that fate throws at him and finally gets his reward at the end; when it is almost too late," he tweeted.

Pakistan were four wickets down for 33 when Fawad Alam came to the green shirts' rescue. He scored a century on a pitch that offered turn to spinners and provided a deceptive low bounce for fast bowlers, where Rabada in particular, thrived.

However, his classy strokes, mental grit and ability to survive on a tricky pitch earned him a much-needed century. Alam scored it in brilliant fashing, advancing on to the crease and smashing the spinner for a six to reach his first hundred on home soil.