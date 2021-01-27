BLACKPINK Rosé sensually teases her solo debut with breathtaking flair

BLACKPINK’s Rosé has chosen to take to the sky and soar above the musical charts with her new solo debut.



The upcoming music video (MV) teaser has already taken the internet by storm. Reason being that barely two days into its release, it garnered over 20 Million views on YouTube.

The 30 second video clip in question features a subtle take on breakups, lost love and heartbreak. It is said to release right alongside the band’s very first virtual concert of 2021, on January 31.

The only give away to the theme came via a short lyrical snippet and in it, Rosé could be heard saying, “All my love is gone. All my love is gone. Now you’re dead and gone.”

Check it out below:



