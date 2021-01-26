Khloe Kardashian shares that KUTWK pilot 'didn't go anywhere'

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian shared that the pilot of Keeping Up With The Kardashians was not successful but it became what it is today due to a sheer stroke of luck.

Speaking on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the mother of one said that the pilot was not successful but the only reason why the show got its calling was because of the cancellation of another show.

"I think we shot a pilot or something for Ryan [Seacrest] and it didn't go anywhere. And then a show on E! fell through, so they needed something to fill this dead air time," she said.

"They were like, 'You're getting on the show, start filming, you're getting on the air, like, in two weeks.'"

She said that the short time span did not allow the family to prepare but the news came in as a blessing in disguise because their lack of scripted roles, which sat well with the audience.

"I actually really appreciate that because we were just thinking, 'Oh, we're not gonna have a season two, let's just film, it's fun, let's just be ourselves. This isn't gonna go anywhere.'"

"We had no pressure on ourselves. We didn't even have time to think about it; to really, like, have any preconceived, fake anything. It was just who we are on the fly and I think that's what made the show so good," she said.

"We just weren't thinking. And it turned out that was probably the best thing to happen to us because it was so, I think, relatable and realistic to some people."

The show went on to producing many seasons and eventually came to an end on its 20th.

"I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever," she said.