Demi Lovato to return to television with starring role in comedy show 'Hungry'

Superstar Demi Lovato's will be making her return to television .
The 28-year-old will star in NBC’s comedy show Hungry, a story which centres around friends belonging to a food issues group and how they enable each other while they look for love and success.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the network has committed to a put pilot and so if it doesn’t air then they will have to pay a penalty.
Besides her starring role, the Skyscraper hit maker will also act as executive producer with Suzanne Martin, Sean Haynes and Todd Milliner.