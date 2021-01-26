close
Tue Jan 26, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 26, 2021

Demi Lovato to return to television with starring role in comedy show 'Hungry'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 26, 2021

Superstar Demi Lovato's will be making her return to television . 

The 28-year-old will star in NBC’s comedy show  Hungry, a story which centres around friends belonging to a food issues group and how they enable each other while they look for love and success.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the network has committed to a put pilot and so if it doesn’t air then they will have to pay a penalty.

Besides her starring role, the Skyscraper hit maker will also act as executive producer with Suzanne Martin, Sean Haynes and Todd Milliner.

Latest News

More From Entertainment