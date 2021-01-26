close
Tue Jan 26, 2021
January 26, 2021

Prince Charles will drive monarchy 'over the cliff' after ascending the throne

Tue, Jan 26, 2021

Royal author castis ajor shadow of doubts over Prince Charles' kingship

Prince Charles has an impending tendency to put the future of the monarchy at stake, whenever he becomes the King of England.

Royal author Clive Irving raised serious concerns over Charles' succession to the throne, casting major shadow of doubts over his kingship.

Speaking to Australia’s Today Extra, Mr Irving compared Prince Charles to his “timeless” mother.

He said, "The Queen seems more modern than Charles. She's very much timeless, whereas Charles is an 18th-century figure.”

Irving went on to criticised Prince Charles' leadership style, "He doesn’t like to be challenged, and he thinks like an autocrat. And he’s shown himself to be a hypocrite."

"He’s born with such a sense of entitlement that it’s never occurred to him that maybe you can’t continue to do that," he added.

