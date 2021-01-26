‘Harry Potter’ spin-off held in contempt over J.K. Rowling’s transphobia

British writer J.K. Rowling is facing the wrath once again after word got out about a live-action TV series based on the Harry Potter books.

Social media was up in arms over the news as users claimed the new HBO Max project could give more royalties to the author who was under fire last year over her transphobic comments.

For the unversed, Rowling riled up the world last year in June when she dropped her comment on a news story, headlined: “Opinion: Creating a more equal post-Covid-19 world for people who menstruate.”



Sharing the story on Twitter, Rowling wrote: “‘People who menstruate?’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

“If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth,” she added.