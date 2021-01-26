The app came under fire for its updated privacy policies. Photo: File

The widely-used messaging app reiterated that end-to-end encryption of chats will never change.



WhatsApp on its official account said: "Whatever you share on WhatsApp, stays between you".



WhatsApp has once again assured its users that their conversation remains "protected" and safe on the widely-used messaging app, stressing that "end-to-end encryption of chats will never change".

Taking to Twitter, WhatsApp on its official account said: "Whatever you share on WhatsApp, stays between you. That’s because your personal messages are protected by end-to-end encryption and that will never change."



WhatsApp had earlier reached out to its users to explain the policy by putting up a series of "statuses" on the messaging app.

"We are committed to your privacy," read the first status.

It was followed by "WhatsApp doesn't share your contacts with Facebook", "WhatsApp can't see your shared location", and "WhatsApp can't read or listen to your personal conversations as they're end-to-end encrypted".

