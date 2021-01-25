close
Mon Jan 25, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 25, 2021

BTS to drop ‘BE (Essential Edition)' on February 19

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jan 25, 2021
BTS to drop ‘BE (Essential Edition)' on February 19

BTS, the South Korea’s K-pop group, has announced to drop ‘BE (Essential Edition)', the new edition of their latest album on February 19, 2021.

The K-pop supergroup announced the release of ‘BE (Essential Edition)' in a statement on Weverse, social media platform and shared the link on Twitter as well.

The statement read: "BTS’ new album “BE (Essential Edition)” will be released on Friday, February 19, with pre-orders starting on Monday, January 25."

It further says "With 'BE (Essential Edition)', we hope to show the deepest of appreciation to all fans who have stood by BTS in the making of history. We hope that BTS together with all fans will continue on their remarkable journey in 2021.”

The latest album will feature eight tracks that were on the deluxe edition.

BTS’s BE (Deluxe Edition) was released on November 20, 2020.

Latest News

More From Entertainment