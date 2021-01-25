Princess Anne beats Queen and other royals to become the hardest working member of family

Princess Anne has reportedly been named the hardest working member of the Royal Family, beating Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth.



The 70-year-old princess - who performs her official duties on behalf of the Queen - made 148 official engagements last year and spent 145 days carrying out public duties.

Prince Charles came in second place, while The Queen, 94, is the third hardest working royal as she carried out 136 engagements over a period of 130 days, according to the analysis.

Anne is the second child and only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. She is 14th in the line of succession to the British throne and has been Princess Royal since 1987.



As per reports, royal engagements are recorded in the official record called the Royals in the Court Circular.

Spokesperson for SavoyStewart.co.uk Darren Best said: “For many generations, the royal family’s fierce dedication to serving the crown has been one of their greatest legacies.'



Princess Anne took inspiration from the Queen as Her Majesty's commitment to service has always been an example for all the working royals.