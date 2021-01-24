Sources shed light on Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles’ work dynamic on set

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are reportedly utilizing all of their efforts into making sure their upcoming movie arrangement is as professional as can be.



News regarding their current professional dynamic was brought forward by sources close to Entertainment Tonight.

There they admitted that Wilde’s only priority is the movie at the moment and that "the vibe on her set is professional, collaborative, and fun."

The insider also added how "She really creates a little community. She wasn’t joking when she said she has zero-tolerance for [expletive]. It’s a super tight-knit group.”

Before concluding, however, the source made it clear that Wilde and Styles' ‘relationship’ is "absolutely not leaked or staged for some sort of promotional reason.”