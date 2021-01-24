Video: ‘Ertugrul’ actor Engin Altan appreciates son Emir over his perfect snowmobile ride

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan has appreciated his five years old son Emir Aras Düzyatan for riding snowmobile perfectly.



Engin, who portrays titular role in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, and his wife last week enjoyed 'snowy Sunday' and shared photos and videos of their getaway on social media.

The Turkish actor shared the video of son Emir in his Insta story.

The snowmobile ride video clip of Engin’s son has left the fans swooning shortly after the Turkish actor posted it.

‘Ertugrul’ also shared photos of himself from their recent trip wherein he is seen enjoying snowmobile ride.

Recently, Engin and his wife Neslisah Alkoclar celebrated the fifth birthday of their son Emir and shared sweet snaps on social media.







