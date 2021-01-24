PCB announces 17-member squad for PakvsSA first Test

Karachi: Pakistan cricket selectors have confirmed a 17-player squad, who will be available for selection for the first Test against South Africa in Karachi.

Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, and Salman Ali Agha – who were named in the 20-member initial squad – have been left out of the probables for the first Test which starts on Tuesday.

However, the three players will continue to be part of the squad and will feature in warm-up and training sessions at the National Stadium.

Fast bowlers Tabish Khan and Haris Rauf, along with spinners Sajid Khan and Nauman Ali and young batsman Saud Shakeel – all are now getting closer to a Test Cap.

The final XI, however, will be finalized by the captain in consultation with the head coach.

According to the PCB, Abid Ali and Imran Butt have been picked as openers while Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Fawad Alam, and Saud Shakeel are in for middle-order batting.

Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Nawaz have been picked for the all-rounders' slot. Both Mohammad Rizwan and Sarfaraz Ahmed will be available as wicket-keeper for the first Test.

Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Tabish Khan have also been included in the 17-member probable for the first Test.

The first Test between Pakistan and South Africa will be played from 26th January at Karachi’s National Stadium.