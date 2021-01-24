close
Sun Jan 24, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 24, 2021

Step inside Jennifer Aniston’s $11mn apartment where she grew up

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Jan 24, 2021

American actor Jennifer Aniston was living the Rachel Green life long before she bagged the role on Friends.

The Murder Mystery actor, 51, lived with her friend and fellow actor Andrea Bendewald at her West Village townhouse in New York City.

The iconic apartment is now all the rage on the internet as the photos emerged on social media of the five-story home at 526 Hudson St. for $10.95million.

The house spanning over 5,295 square feet, as per the listing, is only three blocks away the NBC sitcom’s exterior.

Aniston said in a statement to a Bendewald family rep: “I grew up on the Upper West Side, which was great! But honestly, my favorite memories are of the West Village at 526 Hudson St.”

Check out the photos of the property below: 

Jennifer Aniston's iconic apartment is now all the rage on the internet as the photos emerged on social media / Photo: New York Post 
Jennifer Aniston's iconic apartment is now all the rage on the internet as the photos emerged on social media / Photo: New York Post 
Jennifer Aniston's iconic apartment is now all the rage on the internet as the photos emerged on social media / Photo: New York Post 
Jennifer Aniston's iconic apartment is now all the rage on the internet as the photos emerged on social media / Photo: New York Post 
Jennifer Aniston's iconic apartment is now all the rage on the internet as the photos emerged on social media / Photo: New York Post 
Jennifer Aniston's iconic apartment is now all the rage on the internet as the photos emerged on social media / Photo: New York Post 


