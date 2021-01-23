Larry King passes away at age of 87

Legendary US television host Larry King has passed away at the age of 87, his company said in a statement.



Larry King’s death was announced on his Twitter handle by his company, Ora Media.



According to the statement, Larry passed away this morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles.

The cause of the death was not confirmed in the statement, however, some media outlets reported that the TV host died after a battle with coronavirus.



