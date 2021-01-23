close
Sat Jan 23, 2021
January 23, 2021

Larry King passes away at age of 87

Sat, Jan 23, 2021
Larry King passes away at age of 87

Legendary US television host Larry King has passed away at the age of 87, his company said in a statement.

Larry King’s death was announced on his Twitter handle by his company, Ora Media.

According to the statement, Larry passed away this morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles.

The cause of the death was not confirmed in the statement, however, some media outlets reported that the TV host died after a battle with coronavirus.


