Fri Jan 22, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 22, 2021

Adele receives monumental court verdict from ex Simon Konecki

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jan 22, 2021
Adele receives monumental court verdict from ex Simon Konecki

Renowned lyricist and song writer Adele has finally received her divorce settlement against ex Simon Konecki, almost two years after a split.

The update was brought forward by the singer’s representatives in a statement to Associated Press.

It read, "Adele and her partner have separated. They are committed to raising their son together lovingly."

"The only other thing on the couple's mind is their children currently. RAs always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment."

