Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker spark romance rumours

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker sparked romance rumours after the latter's most recent activity on Instagram.

The Phoenix Suns forward took to the social media site to re-post a photo of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sun bathing in a beaded bikini.

"Whew,” he captioned with a sweaty, anxious-faced emoji.

The two have been frequently spotted together, enjoying each other's company over the summer, however their relationship status is yet to be publicly confirmed.

They were earlier spotted in Malibu with younger sister Kylie Jenner and even took a vacation to Idaho with Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin.

"Kendall and Devin have spent the past few weeks together. They have mostly enjoyed Malibu, but over the weekend, they were vacationing with Justin and Hailey in Idaho," a source told People.

"They were all enjoying the lake life and also played golf."