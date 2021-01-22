Jennifer Aniston jumps on the Bernie Sanders bandwagon with a string of memes

Hollywood superstar Jennifer Aniston has jumped on the Bernie Sanders bandwagon!

The Friends alum, 51, turned to her Instagram and shared a series of hilarious memes circulating all over the internet of US Senator Bernie Sanders at Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony at Capitol Hill earlier this week.

As the Murder Mystery actor went in on the trend, she shared a number of photos with the Democrat. One included him seated on the famous Friends couch alongside other cast members during the opening sequence of the sitcom.

Other photos included Sanders making an appearance during Aniston’s shoots as well.

For the unversed, Sanders stood out in a crowd of glamorously dressed guests at Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday.

The mittens he wore have since become the subject of a meme storm on social media as well as garnered curiosity over where the senator obtained them. Fashion magazine Vogue went so far as to describe his style as "anti-fashion".