Chrissy Teigen feels 'different, sober' after Joe Biden's inauguration

Chrissy Teigen is ecstatic over Joe Biden being sworn in as the 46th President of the United States and said that she is feeling "different" and "sober".

Taking to Twitter and Instagram, she shared multiple snaps of herself with hubby and singer John Legend as well as their two kids Luna Simone, 4, and Miles Theodore, 2.

The Cravings author when on to explain that the inauguration ceremony left her feeling "happy" while referring to her past struggles with sobriety.

"Ran our [expletive] up the stairs for this shot. Just incredible to be here. Sober," she said.

"I know that's weird but it's like...a different world for me."

"Everything is new and better. Very happy. The most happy bigly happy," she wrote.

