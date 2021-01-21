Queen Elizabeth penned heartwarming letter to Joe Biden ahead of historic inauguration

Queen Elizabeth penned a private letter to congratulate Joe Biden on historic inauguration

Queen Elizabeth sent out a subtle nod to Joe Biden, ahead of his inauguration as the 46th president of the US, in a heartwarming personal message.



Before the star-studded swearing in of Biden and Harris - America's first woman vice president - kick-started, the British monarch reached out to the incoming president, as confirmed by a Buckingham Palace insider.

According to The Sunday Times royal correspondent Roya Nikkhah, the Queen penned a private letter, to show her support ahead of the historic inauguration, as confirmed by Harper's Bazaar.

Meanwhile, British prime minister Boris Johnson also congratulated Biden, via Twitter message, upon his swearing in.

"Congratulations to @JoeBiden on being sworn in as President of the United States and to @KamalaHarris on her historic inauguration," Johnson's public statement read. "America's leadership is vital on the issues that matter to us all, from climate change to COVID, and I look forward to working with President Biden."

During his inaugural speech, Biden vowed to mend broken ties with world leaders and countries across the globe.

"America has been tested anew and America has risen to the challenge," he said. "Today we celebrate the triumph not of a candidate but of a case: a case of democracy. The will of the people has been heard and the will of the people has been heeded."