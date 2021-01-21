Joe Biden grants Chrissy Teigen the highest social media honour

Chrissy Teigen turned to her Twitter and requested the newly-elected president Joe Biden to follow her back

American supermodel Chrissy Teigen is over the moon after she was given the highest social media honour by US President Joe Biden.

The 35-year-old turned to her Twitter and requested the newly-elected president to follow her back after former president Donald Trump blocked her in 2017.

The official @POTUS account on Twitter is following only 11 accounts and while the ten profiles were all of government officials, Teigen was the only celebrity on the list.

She had nonchalantly tweeted to Biden: "hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz."

Little did she know that he would be quick to grant her, her wish.

After finding out she got a follow back, Teigen tweeted: "OH MY GOD !!!!!!!!!! my heart oh my god lmao I can finally see the president's tweets and they probably won't be unhinged."

Back in 2017, Teigen had tweeted to Trump, saying: "Lolllllll no one likes you."

The former president wasn’t too amused by the criticism as he proceeded to block the model in response.