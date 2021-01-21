Tom Hanks hosts prime time special 'Celebrating America' with performances of superstars

Legendary actor Tom Hanks hosted the 'Celebrating America' primetime special that wrapped up a busy day of Biden-Harris inauguration events.



The prime-time program featured a lineup of top-tier performers and remarks from the newly sworn in President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.



The 90-minute primetime special went on to feature live performances by Bruce Springsteen, Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake Jon Bon Jovi, Ant Clemons, and more.



The star-studded show was livestreamed across several platforms and all major networks. The inaugural committee has made sure to blend this high-powered list with ordinary Americans and inspiring stories.

Tom Hanks said: 'Inauguration Day is about much more than the swearing in of our next national leaders. This day is about witnessing the permanence of our American ideal.'

Artists performed from locations across the country include Tyler Hubbard and Tim McGraw, Black Pumas, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jon Bon Jovi, Ant Clemons, Foo Fighters, Demi Lovato, Bruce Springsteen and Justin Timberlake.

Kerry Washington and Eva Longoria introduced segments throughout the ceremony, and joined by other celebrity figures including NBA’s all-time leading scorer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Founder of World Central Kitchen Chef José Andrés, labor leader Dolores Huerta and the first woman MLB general manager, Kim Ng.