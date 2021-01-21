'Ertugrul' star Engin Altan missing Pakistan?

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Famed Turkish actor Engin Altan, who visited to Pakistan last year in December, has shared a short clip on Instagram of his pleasant memory from the trip.
During the trip, Engin Altan was impressed as he toured Pakistan's cultural capital Lahore where the actor received a hero’s welcome.
The actor is seemingly missing his recent trip as he shared a clip of his press conference in Pakistan on Instagram.
Engin Altan garnered massive success in Pakistan after playing lead role in popular Turkish series 'Dirilis: Ertugrul', ever since the play started airing on state-owned channel, Pakistan Television (PTV).