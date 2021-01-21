close
Wed Jan 20, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 21, 2021

'Ertugrul' star Engin Altan missing Pakistan?

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 21, 2021

Famed Turkish actor Engin Altan, who visited  to Pakistan last year in December,  has   shared  a short clip  on Instagram of  his pleasant memory from the trip. 

During the trip, Engin Altan was impressed as he toured Pakistan's cultural capital Lahore   where the actor received a hero’s welcome.

The actor is seemingly missing his recent trip as he shared a clip  of his press conference in Pakistan on Instagram.

Engin Altan garnered massive success in Pakistan after playing lead role  in popular Turkish series 'Dirilis: Ertugrul', ever since the play started airing on state-owned channel, Pakistan Television (PTV).

Latest News

More From Entertainment