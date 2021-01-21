'Ertugrul' star Engin Altan missing Pakistan?

Famed Turkish actor Engin Altan, who visited to Pakistan last year in December, has shared a short clip on Instagram of his pleasant memory from the trip.

During the trip, Engin Altan was impressed as he toured Pakistan's cultural capital Lahore where the actor received a hero’s welcome.



The actor is seemingly missing his recent trip as he shared a clip of his press conference in Pakistan on Instagram.



Engin Altan garnered massive success in Pakistan after playing lead role in popular Turkish series 'Dirilis: Ertugrul', ever since the play started airing on state-owned channel, Pakistan Television (PTV).

