Royal family on verge of collapse as Queen's successors accused of stealing off her

Royal family have lost relevance and people are turning away from it amid diminishing support

Queen Elizabeth and the rest of Buckingham Palace residents are under fire over while being declared as mere 'freeloaders.'



In an interview, Clive Irving, author of The Last Queen: Elizabeth II's Seventy Year Battle to Save the House of Windsor stated the monarchy lacks “mystery” and is filled with “freeloading” royals.



He argued that the crown has lost its relevance and people are turning away from it amid its diminishing popularity.

"While the whole opera of the royal family is a great attraction, it's outlived its time in terms of its grander purpose.



"Lots of members of the royal family are freeloading off the idea of the royal family," Irving added.

He also lauded Meghan and Harry's royal exit saying, "They represent the 21st century. They couldn't be themselves inside the cage."