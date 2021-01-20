Sources reveal Ben Affleck’s true feelings for Ana de Armas

Sources recently spilled the beans behind Ben Affleck’s true feelings for Ana de Armas.



This claim was brought forward by a source close to People magazine and according to their insider, "Ben really wanted their relationship to work. has a great energy.”

“Ben was always very happy when Ana was around. She likes to stay healthy and inspired Ben to keep staying healthy too."

However, that is not to say that their relationship was not “complicated.”

“Ana is young and adventurous. When she is not working, she wants to travel. She doesn't want to settle down in Los Angeles. Ben needs to live in L.A. since his kids do."

Their breakup has made Affleck “super upset” but after leaving it all behind he became “committed to focus on the happy things in his life."