Wed Jan 20, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
January 20, 2021

Tiger Shroff gives sneak peek into his preparations for song 'Casanova'

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Wed, Jan 20, 2021
Tiger Shroff gives sneak peek into his preparations for song ‘Casanova’

Bollywood star Tiger Shroff, who recently released his second single Casanova, has shared sneak peek into his preparations for the track.

Sharing behind-the-scenes from the sets of Casanova, the War actor wrote, “Heres a little sneak into some of the prep I did for #casanova with my amazingly talented singing teacher @suzanne_dmello.”

“Thank you mam for having patience with a beginner like me. Full video of our prep will be out on my channel soon.”

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Tiger Shroff was so ‘excited’ to drop his second single Casanova after making his singing debut with Unbelievable in 2020.

Tiger turned to Instagram and announced the release of Casanova recently.

He said, “So excited to present our next single to you all! Hope you guys like it.”


