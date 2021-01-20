Experts shocked to see Meghan Markle’s real relationship with Thomas Markle

Meghan Markle has officially reached her breaking point with father Thomas Markle and according to report, their relationship has reached its end.



This has been brought forward by High Court representative Justin Rushbrooke QC and according to Express, he explained "one cannot really overstate the sensitive nature of the contents of the letter".

He told the court, "It is a letter that was... not written in anger but written in sorrow, by a daughter who clearly felt she had reached a breaking point in her relationship with her father."

Mr. Rushbrooke also went on to say that Meghan had “never consented” to the letter’s publication and had no idea its extracts would go public.

"The claimant herself had done nothing to bring the contents of the letter into the public domain at the time of publication."