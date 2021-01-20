close
January 20, 2021

'Meghan Markle didn't love me', claims estranged father Thomas Markle in court

Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle has broken his silence on the privacy lawsuit and the infamous letter she wrote to him in 2018.

A witness statement by the former lighting director claimed that the he had provided the letter to the Mail on Sunday following an interview of five of Meghan’s closest friends by People magazine.

In his statement, the court was told: “It was a total lie. It misrepresented the tone and content of the letter Meg had written me in August 2018.”

“I quickly decided I wanted to correct that misrepresentation,” he added.

The lawyers for the Duchess of Sussex argued that her letter sent to her father was a “heartfelt” plea to cut ties with the press.

Thomas Markle also clarified that the letter was “not an attempt at reconciliation.”

“It was a criticism of me. The letter didn’t say she loved me,” he said in his statement.

It did not even ask how I was. It showed no concern about the fact I had suffered a heart attack and asked no questions about my health. It actually signalled the end of our relationship, not a reconciliation.” 

