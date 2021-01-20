Kim Kardashian says she's in paradise: 'This is more than life'

Kim Kardashian has once again left fans in awe as she shared her stunning snap with a cryptic message amid divorce rumours.



The 40-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared her stunning photo, displaying her best unbothered impression while catching some sun rays by her mansion's pool.



Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also wrote a meaningful line alongside er spicy snap: "This is more than life...this is paradise."

The mother-of four has been at the centre of divorce rumours in recent days, as her six-year marriage to the rapper hangs by a thread.

Kim and Kanye have reportedly 'quit marriage counselling'. Kanye reportedly approached divorce lawyers of his own, as their marriage breakdown looks to be on the cards.

Kim Kardashin and Kanye West have been living "separate lives" for some months now.