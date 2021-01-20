close
Wed Jan 20, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 20, 2021

Kim Kardashian says she's in paradise: 'This is more than life'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jan 20, 2021

Kim Kardashian has once again left fans in awe as she shared her stunning snap with a cryptic message amid divorce rumours.

The 40-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared her stunning photo, displaying her best unbothered impression while catching some sun rays by her mansion's pool.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star  also wrote a meaningful line  alongside er spicy  snap:  "This is more than life...this is paradise."

The mother-of four  has been at the centre of divorce rumours in recent days, as her six-year marriage to the rapper hangs by a thread.

Kim and Kanye have  reportedly 'quit marriage counselling'.  Kanye reportedly approached divorce lawyers of his own, as their marriage breakdown looks to be on the cards.

Kim Kardashin and Kanye West  have been living "separate lives" for some months now.

Latest News

More From Entertainment