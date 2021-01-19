Caitlyn Jenner says she is 'more closer' to Kylie Jenner than Kendall Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner got candid about daughters Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner and why she is "closer" to the former than the latter.

Speaking on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her, the former Olympian jokingly shared that while she sees herself in Kendall, Kylie spent more time with her and girlfriend Sophia Hutchins, making her the favourite.

"She's very athletic," she said of the supermodel.

"We kind of both had the same attitude towards life. I get along very well with the two of them, but Kylie and I just seem to be closer most of the time."

"Kendall's off kind of doing her thing, and Kylie, like, I had dinner last night at Kylie's house," she said.

"We try to do that once a week, once every two weeks. I go over there and she always has these great meals — prepared, she doesn't do them. ... But they're so good! It's better than a restaurant."

"Kylie and Sophia get along very well. So [it's] Sophia, Kylie and myself, just three of us, nobody around … just in the house — she has some beautiful homes," she said.

"[We] just have a glass of wine and talk about stuff and this and that. And so from that standpoint, we're a lot closer. Kendall's not that — she's always very kind of a little bit more secretive. We're still very close, but it's kind of harder to figure out, where Kylie's more of an open book."

"Kylie is just the exception to the rule. I mean, she's just — all the stars came together."