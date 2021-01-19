Rupert Grint opens up about why he criticized J.K. Rowling after her trans remark

British actor Rupert Grint has addressed the backlash that writer J.K. Rowling was subjected to following her contentious remarks about the transgender community.



During an interview with The Times, the Harry Potter star opened up about his statement condemning Rowling’s stance on trans women and menstruation.

“Social media can start important conversations but if you put your opinions out there, you can get bombarded,” he said after touching upon the topic of his recent Instagram debut.

Without directly taking the name of the writer, Grint referenced his statement criticizing her last year.

"I do think it’s still important to stand up for what you believe in, and for people and communities that need our support and love. That’s why I spoke out last year. I wanted to get some kindness out there,” he said.

At that time, Grint issued a statement of support for the transgender community, saying: “I firmly stand with the trans community and echo the sentiments expressed by many of my peers. Trans women are women. Trans men are men. We should all be entitled to live with love and without judgment.”

For the unversed, Rowling riled up the world last year in June when she dropped her comment on a news story, headlined: “Opinion: Creating a more equal post-Covid-19 world for people who menstruate.”

Sharing the story on Twitter, Rowling wrote: “‘People who menstruate?’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

“If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth,” she added.