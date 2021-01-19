Stephanie Seymour’s son Harry Brant, 24 passes away

US supermodel and actress Stephanie Seymour and Peter Brant’s son Harry Brant passed away at age of 24, the family has confirmed.



Harry Brant’s family said in a statement: 'We will forever be saddened that his life was cut short by this devastating disease. He achieved a lot in his 24 years, but we will never get the chance to see how much more Harry could have done.'

The family further said, “Harry was not just our son. He was also a wonderful brother, loving grandson, favorite uncle and a caring friend. He was a creative, loving and powerful soul that brought light into so many people's hearts. He was truly a beautiful person inside and out.'

Harry, 24 had reportedly struggled with addiction for several years.

According to media reports, Harry Brant passed away after suffering an accidental prescription drug overdose.