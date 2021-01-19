Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde not going public with their relationship anytime soon

British singer Harry Styles and American actor Olivia Wilde are yet to officially go public with their romance.



And it looks like it may be a while till the two are completely ready to publicly discuss their relationship, as revealed by a source.

Speaking to HollywoodLife, an insider dished the details, saying it is “highly unlikely that Harry will [verbally] confirm a relationship anytime soon, if at all. That is just who Harry is.”

One source claimed that the dreamboat is “thrilled” to be spending time with his girlfriend but would also like to keep his private life strictly under wraps.

“He respects people he dates, and he knows it’s not just about him. There are two people involved, and out of respect, he just doesn’t discus things that are just between them,” the source said.