Mon Jan 18, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 18, 2021

Victoria Beckham's son makes mom proud as he lands his first Vogue cover

Victoria Beckham's son Romeo won heart of his mom as he landed his first Vogue cover to prove that fashion runs in their blood.

The 18-year-old  brought smile to  his mother's face with his milestone. Victoria couldn't help but gush over the son  after he landed his first solo cover of L'Uomo Vogue magazine.

David Beckham's sweetheart  shared her bliss with fans as she uploaded the snap of her son on Instagram, in which he was looking dashing on the cover of the English-Italian sister mag of the fashion bible.

In the picture, the celebrity couple's son looks stylish with his dyed hair for the occasion, sporting an oversized jumper.

The 46-year-old fashion designer captioned the delightful post: "Proud of you @RomeoBeckham," the former Spice Girls star penned alongside a heart emoji as she shared the cover snap with her 28.8 million followers.

She also shared another Instagram photo of son with her million  of followers to give  his fame a rise.

Fans  were quick to share their words and flocked to the comments section to compliment Romeo's debut cover.

Victoria Beckham,  who has graced many magazine covers during her glittering career,  is over the moon to see her beloved son to follow in her footsteps.

