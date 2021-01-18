Twitter in stitches after Kylie Jenner shows off bathroom with weak water pressure

It is odd to hear that Kylie Jenner, who has millions sitting in her bank, also has her fair share of everyday problems.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder was trolled on Twitter for her lackluster bathroom shower heads as well as the weak water pressure.

With a net worth of $700 million, the sight blew fans away considering that the billionaire can very well afford to have no problems whatsoever.

