Kim Kardashian receives flak for blackfishing

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is receiving flak for blackfishing.
In a video post on Twitter, the Skims founder could be seen dressed to the nines in a brown outfit, however as she proceeded to strut her stuff her hand appeared to be of a much lighter colour than the rest of her body.
Fans were prompted to call her out, accusing her of blackfishing.
Take a look: