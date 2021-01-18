close
Mon Jan 18, 2021
Kim Kardashian receives flak for blackfishing

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is receiving flak for blackfishing.

In a video post on Twitter, the Skims founder could be seen dressed to the nines in a brown outfit, however as she proceeded to strut her stuff her hand appeared to be of a much lighter colour than the rest of her body.

Fans were prompted to call her out, accusing her of blackfishing.

Take a look:






