Zayn Malik's mother gives Gigi Hadid an adorable surprise

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Zayn Malik's mother Trisha Malik made Gigi Hadid's day with an adorable gesture.
Taking to her Instagram stories, Gigi shared a picture of a chocolate bar that mama Malik sent over.
The model was overjoyed by the sweet gesture and also the fact that it is her favourite.
"She knows @mamamalik my fave thank you love you," she wrote.
Take a look: