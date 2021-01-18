Game of Thrones' The Mountain vs Steven Ward: Irish boxer says Bjornsson 'shook me to my boots'

Irish boxer Steven Ward was floored by The Mountain but he bounced back to rock 'Game of Thrones' star Hafthor Bjornsson in a stunning final round performance during exhibition bout in Dubai on Saturday.

Belfast cruiserweight Ward , who was surprised by the fitness of his Icelandic opponent Bjornsson, said that the former World's Strongest man "shook me to my boots" after the pair fought out an entertaining draw in Dubai.

Both the fighters went head to head at a sold-out Conrad Dubai, with the match kept under wraps until the official broadcast on Saturday evening.



Ward dramatically bounced back after being knocked down in the second round after Bjornsson, who appeared sharper and more skillful, landed a left hand jab and followed up with an eye-watering right hook that landed on Ward's shoulder.



Bjornsson was using the fight as preparation for his massive grudge match with fellow strongman Eddie Hall this September.

Irish boxer Steven Ward will forever remember the final round in which he put the 'Game of Thrones' The Mountain, bloodying his nose with a flurry of fierce blows.