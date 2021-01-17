Vanessa Bryant sheds light on her secrets to dealing with grief: ‘I know it’s hard'

Vanessa Bryant opens up about her secrets to dealing with grief following a year of loneliness and pain.



She opened up about it on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Let me be real- Grief is a messed-up cluster of emotions. One day you’re in the moment laughing and the next day you don’t feel like being alive.”

“I want to say this for people struggling with grief and heartbreaking loss. Find your reason to live. I know it’s hard.”

Before concluding she admitted,“I look at my daughters and I try to push through that feeling for them. Death is guaranteed but living the rest of the day isn’t. Find your reason. (sic)”



