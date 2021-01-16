Gwen Stefani says she 'has to heal' before much-awaited nuptials with Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani said it has taken a great deal of healing before she saying yes to marriage with Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton cannot wait to sign their lives off to each other. However, if that is to happen, the couple will have to do some serious healing.



As revealed by the songstress, it will take a great deal of healing before she can walk down the aisle, thanks to her divorce settlement with ex Gavin Rossdale.

“I think there was a lot to consider when you have so many people involved. Children, and their hearts, and everybody in my family [and] his family, we all went through a lot together,” Stefani explained.

Much like her, Shelton also went through a messy divorce with ex Miranda Lambert, which was finalized in July 2015.

“I think in a romantic way, when you fall in love so hard and so unexpectedly — and so late in your life — you think ‘I want to marry you!’ That’s the first romantic reaction, like, ‘Let’s get married,'” the singer added. “We always talked about it, of course, and I think that as the years were going by, it didn’t need to happen. There was a lot of healing to do.”