close
Sat Jan 16, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 16, 2021

Kate and William struck by devastating tragedy right after magical proposal in Kenya

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Jan 16, 2021

A catastrophe was waiting to unleash right after Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton 

When Prince William asked Kate Middleton to marry him in a faraway island in Kenya, the couple had massive plans about the beautiful future lying ahead of them.

However, little did they know that a catastrophe was waiting to unleash right after, with a very close relative of Kate passing away.

Because Kate and William were forced to keep their engagement private for a little while before announcing it publicly, the Duchess of Cambridge was filled with grief after she did not inform her only  surviving grandparent, her granddad Peter about how she will very soon become royalty.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl reveals in her book Kate: Our Future Queen, "Kate was deeply saddened not to have had the chance to tell her grandfather that she was engaged to William. She knew he would have been delighted for her."

Latest News

More From Entertainment