Kim Kardashian and Kanye West still ‘cordial’ despite their marital issues

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West have been the talk of town over their bitter divorce.



And while it was reported that the two have not been on the best of terms amidst the split, the latest intel on the former pair suggests that they remain cordial with each other despite the differences.

A source spilled the beans to E! News, saying: "Kim wants to feel at peace going into this new chapter of her life and is focused on herself and her children."

"She wants to feel strong mentally and physically. She has been very busy with her business, which has been a blessing. She's really focusing on the kids and their happiness as well,” the insider added.

Earlier, the outlet reported that despite hearsay, there happens to be no hostility between West and the Kardashian-Jenner family.

“Kanye loves his extended family. They are super close,” the source said.

“Kim and Kanye have no bad blood and they are very cordial. He's focusing on his world and she is focusing on her world,” they added.