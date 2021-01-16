Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could yearn for royal return after losing star status

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could lose their status as the ‘it couple’ one day and may even regret their decision of quitting the royal family.



According to Us Weekly’s Molly Mulshine, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may soon start losing relevance and would crave to get an entry back into the royal fold.

Speaking to co-host Christina Garibaldi, Mulshine discussed the couple’s one-year review approaching.

She said that the pair may one day "no longer be the It couple of the moment" and may even want "a quieter life back within the Royal fold”.

"I think there will come a day when Meghan and Harry are no longer the It couple of the moment. Maybe they will want a little bit of a quieter life back within the royal fold. You just never know, so I think that might be why they want to keep that door open,” she said.