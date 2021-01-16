‘Ibn Arabi’ reminisces his first meeting with ‘Ertugrul’

Turkish actor Osman Soykut, who portrays the role of Ibn Arabi in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, reminisced his first meeting with ‘Ertugrul’.



Osman turned to Instagram and shared the video clip of his first meeting with Engin Altan Duzyatan, who essays titular role in Dirilis: Ertugrul.

Osman, who is an avid social media user, shared the video with caption both in Turkish and English saying “First meeting of Ibni Arabi and Ertugrul.”

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.



Ertugrul and Ibn Arabi encountered for the first time in the first season of Dirilis: Ertugrul.

The drama series has shaken several records since it started broadcasting.